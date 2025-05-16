BCAS Revokes Security Clearance of Turkey’s Çelebi Aviation

BCAS Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Çelebi and Associated Companies: New Delhi – The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s regulatory authority for civil aviation security, announced late on May 15, 2025, the revocation of security clearance for M/s Celebi and its associated companies. The decision, according to a press release from the Press Information Bureau Delhi, was made in the interest of national security.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “Nothing is above the security of our nation and our fellow citizens. National interest and public safety are paramount and non-negotiable.”

While the specific reasons for the security clearance revocation were not detailed in the announcement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation assured that measures were being taken to mitigate any potential disruptions. According to the statement, arrangements have been made at all affected airports to ensure the smooth handling of both passengers and cargo operations. The Minister is reportedly overseeing the situation and the Ministry is actively coordinating with airport operators to manage the transition.

Furthermore, Ram Mohan Naidu indicated that efforts are underway to ensure the retention of employees currently working with Celebi, aiming for their continued contribution within the aviation sector. The Ministry also stated that special teams are being deployed to monitor operations and address any emerging issues promptly, underscoring a commitment to both national security and the seamless flow of travel and cargo.

Çelebi Aviation and its India Operations: Çelebi Aviation is a Turkish civil aviation services company with a history of providing ground handling and cargo services at various airports internationally. The company’s expansion into India began with a joint venture to offer services at Mumbai International Airport. Subsequently, Çelebi established two distinct entities registered in India: Çelebi Airport Services India for ground handling and Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India for cargo services at Delhi International Airport.

Over the past decade, Çelebi’s footprint in the Indian aviation market has expanded to encompass nine stations across the country, including Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa (GOX), Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

The services offered by Çelebi in India, within the framework of Ground Handling Services Regulations, include a range of essential airport operations. These encompass passenger services such as check-in and boarding, load control and flight operations support, ramp services including aircraft handling on the ground, general aviation services for private and business aircraft, cargo and postal services including handling and processing, warehouse services for storage and distribution, and bridge operation for passenger boarding and disembarkation.

The revocation of security clearance by Indian authorities impacts these operations and the infrastructure associated with them at the aforementioned airports.

