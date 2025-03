MoD orders 12 more Sukhoi 30-MKI Jets from HAL:New Delhi, December 12, 2024: In a significant move to bolster India's air power and support the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKI fighter jets. The deal, valued at approximately Rs 13,500 crore, includes associated equipment and is aimed at enhancing the Indian Air Force's operational capabilities. Read More