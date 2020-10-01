15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
S Anbuvelan, HAL Helicopter Complex CEO
October 1, 2020

S Anbuvelan Takes Over as CEO of HAL’s Helicopter Complex

by News Team
S Anbuvelan joined HAL as a management trainee in 1986.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited: S Anbuvelan has taken over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HAL’s Helicopter Complex here today. Prior to this, he was heading the Helicopter Division as Executive Director.

“My focus will be to ensure quality products & services and timely delivery from Helicopter Complex”, Anbuvelan said after taking the charge.

Anbuvelan did his graduation in mechanical engineering from Alagappa Chettiar College of Engineering, Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu and  holds a Post Graduate Degree of M Tech in Aircraft Production Engineering from IIT Madras.

S Anbuvelan also holds Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from XIME, Bengaluru.

Anbuvelan joined HAL as a management trainee (technical) in 1986 and has experience of 34 years in various key positions.

He was instrumental in starting the production of ALH’s integrated transmission assembly. Anbuvelan also played crucial role in ramping up production of ALH gear boxes, reduction of snags during equipping of ALH, training & development of employees among other things.

Anbuvelan was also involved in quality improvements in ROH of Cheetah & Chetak helicopters at Barrackpore, streamlining of ALH production and implementation of latest technologies in the field of manufacturing & assembly of helicopter products.

