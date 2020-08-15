Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for Make for the World in Independence Day Speech

Kerala Air Crash: At least 17 dead, 100 others injured as Air India flight overshoots runway

PM Narendra Modi Indepefence Day Speech: A self reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) was the main focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seventh consecutive Independence Day speech as he outlined his vision to for the country’s growth amid a global pandemic that has killed nearly 49,000 Indians and nearly 7,63,000 people worldwide.

In his Independence Day Speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that India must become self-reliant (Atma Nirbhar Bharat) by utilising its vast natural resources, and also produce for the global market.

In his seventh consecutive speech from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build a ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

“I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Urging the people to support local industry, Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his appeal of ‘Vocal for Local’ as he expressed his anguish over the current state of India’s bilateral trade saying that country cannot afford to export raw material and import finished goods from abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speech:

Atmanirbhar Bharat does not mean only reducing dependence on imports, but strengthening India’s capacity, creativity and skills to produce for the global market, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister informed that there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country, which shows the world has confidence in India as we have worked on our policies.

Prime Minister Modi said an important priority of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is Atmanirbhar agriculture and Atmanirbhar Kisan (self reliant farmer) and in order to provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’ of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created.

We have to move forward with mantra of ‘Make in India’ as well as ‘Make for World’, said the PM.

Speaking on National Infrastructure Project (NIP) PM Modi said “About 7,000 projects of different sectors have been identified to bring new revolution in infrastructure.

Rs 110 lakh crore multi-model infrastructure project is in pipeline for the nation. Prime Minister Modi said there was a need to built multi-model infrastructure project for a comprehensive and integrated network.

Prime Minister also announced the launch of a national digital health mission under which health IDs will be given to everyone.

He said every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre in coming 1,000 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Coronavirus Vaccine:

PM Modi said three COVID vaccines were in various phases of trials in the country. He said that a roadmap is ready to inoculate all citizens at the shortest possible time with their mass production after scientists give a green signal.

