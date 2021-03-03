Covid Vaccine: President Kovind receives first dose at Army Hospital in Delhi

Covid-19 Vaccine: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Army hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi.

The President received his first shot as the country’s vaccination campaign has been widened to include people above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions. He had earlier said it was a matter of immense pride that India is conducting the world’s largest vaccination programme.

“Both the vaccines rolled out under this programme are produced indigenously,” the President had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kicked off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by getting the vaccine shot.

Several prominent political leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, have already taken the vaccines.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,56,20,749 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was first politician to receive Covid-19 vaccine after its roll out began to the second priority group, senior citizens and people over 45 years with comorbidities.

In a surprise visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received COVAXIN developed indigenously by Hyderabad based Bharat BioTech and ICMR – National Institute of Virology.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,989 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

