Lockdown Railway Updates : Fifteen pair of special trains shall be operated

Lockdown Railway Updates: Passenger services on Indian Railways shall be partially restored with effect from today in a graded manner. Fifteen pair of special trains (thirty trains) shall be operated. These services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials. Special trains which have been started presently, will have only Air conditioned classes i.e. First, Second & Third AC. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website.

Reach Railway Station 90 minutes in advance

Maximum Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will be of maximum 7 days. Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water. The passengers shall reach the station at-least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station.

Confirm e-ticket needed for entry in railway station



No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen. For movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the Railway Station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket.

