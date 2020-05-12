Taking labourers home: Railways operates 542 Special Shramik Trains

SBI to impose penalty for not maintaining minimum balance

UN expresses concern over violence against minorities in Bangladesh

Special Shramik trains during the lockdown: Indian Railways has helped over 6,48,000 migrant labourers and other stranded persons to reach their homes amid a nationwide lockdown. Railways has operated 542 special Shramik Trains at the request of state governments as the country witnessed unprecedented scenes of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers walking on foot or using bicycles and rickshaws to reach the safety of their villages.

“6.48 lakh (6,48,000) passengers transported Passengers are being given free meals and water trains being run by Railways only after concurrence is given both by the States which is sending the passengers and the State which is receiving them Social distancing being observed,” said the Ministry of Railways.

Railways said subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains,Indian Railways had decided to operate Shramik Special”trains.

READ: Lockdown Railway Updates : Fifteen pair of special trains shall be operated

India’s national transporter, which has shut passenger movement since March 25, said that it has operated a total of 542 Shramik Special trains till May 12, transporting nearly 6.5 lakh (6,50,000) passengers.

“448 trains had reached its destination and 94 trains are in transit,” Railways Ministry said in a statement.

These 448 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1 Train), Bihar (117 Trains), Chattisgarh (1 Train), Himachal Pradesh (1 Train), Jharkhand (27 Trains), Karnataka (1 Train), Madhya Pradesh (38 Trains).

READ: Vizag Gas Leak: IAF airlifts 8.3 tonne relief material to help Andhra tackle leak from LG Chem plant

In addition to this, 262 more trains have been operated, these are Maharashtra (3 Trains), Odisha (29 Trains), Rajasthan(4 Trains), Tamil Nadu (1 Train), Telangana(2 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 Trains), West Bengal(2 Trains).

These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur,Muzzaffarpur, Saharsa etc.

READ: Dassault Reliance Aerospace resumes operations at Nagpur plant

Railways said proper screening of passengers is ensured in these Shramik Special Trains before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.

Meri Sarkar (www.merisarkar.com), India’s leading citizen centric platform that aims to connect citizens with public authorities to bring transparency and accountability in governance, is available on Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin.

Like this: Like Loading...