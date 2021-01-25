15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
DRDO Akash Missile
January 25, 2021

Akash-NG: DRDO testfires new generation anti-aircraft Akash missile

by News Team
Akash-NG is a new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force with an aim of intercepting high manoeuvring aerial threats.
DRDO Akash-NG Missile: The Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile was successfully launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday and intercepted the target with ‘textbook precision’, the DRDO said in a statement.

The DRDO said the launch was conducted from an Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha.

Akash-NG is a new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force with an aim of intercepting high manoeuvring aerial threats.

“The test launch, carried out by a combined team of DRDO, BDL and BEL in the presence of the representatives of the Indian Air Force, met all test objectives by performing high manoeuvres during the trajectory,” the DRDO said.  

Performance of the Command and Control system, onboard avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile was successfully validated, it added.

India’s apex defence research organisation said during the test launch, the entire flight path of the missile was monitored and the flight data was captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, EOTS and Telemetry systems deployed by the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur.

The Multi-Function Radar was tested for its capability of integration with the system.

The Akash-NG system has been developed with better deployability compared to other similar systems with a canisterized launcher and a much smaller ground system footprint.

