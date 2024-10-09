India, Australia, Japan, US Navies kick off Malabar 2024 Naval Exercise

Malabar 2024 Naval Exercise: Visakhapatnam, India – The 28th edition of the multinational maritime exercise, Malabar 2024, kicked off on October 8, 2024, in the Bay of Bengal. The exercise, which will continue until October 18, brings together the navies of India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, known collectively as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad). India, Japan, United States and Australia have formed the bloc of four nations, usually referred as The QUAD, to ensure safety and security in Indo-Pacific region.

The opening ceremony of Malabar 2024 was held onboard Indian Navy Ship Satpura in Visakhapatnam. Hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, the ceremony was attended by senior naval and military dignitaries from all participating nations.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases: a harbor phase and a sea phase. During the harbor phase, the participating navies will engage in subject matter expert exchanges, planning conferences, and social events to foster cooperation and understanding. The sea phase will involve live weapon firings, complex surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine warfare drills, as well as joint maneuvers.

Malabar 2024 Naval Exercise

Malabar 2024 will feature a wide range of naval platforms, including destroyers, frigates, corvettes, fleet support ships, long-range maritime patrol aircraft, jet aircraft, integral helicopters, and submarines. Special Forces from all four nations will also participate in the exercise.

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding, and address shared maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region. Malabar 2024 is aligned with the Indian Government’s vision of Security & Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and reflects India’s growing engagement with like-minded nations.

The exercise will focus on a broad range of activities, including discussions on special operations, surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare. Complex maritime operations, such as anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, and air defense exercises, will be conducted at sea, with an emphasis on improving situational awareness in the maritime domain.

A Distinguished Visitors’ Day is planned for October 9, 2024, during the harbor phase, where delegations from all four nations will be hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar. A joint press conference will also be held during the harbor phase, co-chaired by the heads of delegations from all participating countries.

Malabar 2024 is expected to be the most comprehensive version of the exercise to date, incorporating complex operational scenarios and showcasing the strong cooperation and interoperability among the participating navies. The exercise serves as a testament to the Quad’s commitment to maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

