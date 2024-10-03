Safran Group to set up Defence Electronics Unit in India

Safran Group’s India Defence Electronics Unit: New Delhi, India – French defense conglomerate Safran Group has announced plans to establish its first-ever defense electronics manufacturing facility outside of France in India. This strategic move comes as part of the deepening defense cooperation between the two nations, highlighted by a recent high-level strategic dialogue.

During the two-day dialogue held on September 30 and October 1, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met with top French officials, including Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic advisor to President Emmanuel Macron, and Fabien Mandon, Macron’s chief military advisor. The discussions focused on enhancing defense collaboration and exploring new areas of cooperation.

In addition to the defense electronics unit, France has agreed to collaborate with India on advanced materials and metallurgy, crucial for manufacturing key components in both military and civilian engines. This partnership aims to bolster India’s domestic manufacturing capabilities in defense and aerospace.

READ: Tata to supply 150 WhaP wheeled armoured vehicles to Morocco

READ: GRSE bags order for 4 more MPVs from German Company

India-France Defence Co-operation

Safran Group‘s decision to set up a manufacturing facility in India underscores the growing strategic partnership between the two countries. The unit will focus on producing sensors and vital electronics components essential for supporting various military platforms. While the exact location of the facility has yet to be determined, Safran’s commitment signals a significant step forward in the defense sector.

The group has a long history of involvement in aerospace projects with India, including the production of engines for the Rafale fighter jets. French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation SA is also expanding its presence in India, acquiring land to establish a full-fledged maintenance, overhaul, and repair (MRO) facility.

Beyond defense electronics, the strategic dialogue covered a wide range of defense cooperation initiatives. France has pledged to support India in developing unmanned sub-surface, surface, and aerial systems, including underwater drones for submarines. Additionally, both sides discussed joint efforts to develop counter-swarm drone technology and armed drone systems.

READ: Airbus and Tata STRIVE Launch Skill Training Centers in Delhi and Bengaluru

READ: Defence Ministry funds 77 projects under Technology Development Fund

The dialogue also explored broader military applications, such as joint launches of military satellites and co-development of stand-off weapons like the Hammer missile, already deployed by the Indian Air Force. Discussions on space and cyber security further highlighted the multi-dimensional nature of the Indo-French strategic ties.

During his visit to France, NSA Ajit Doval met with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss critical global security issues, including the Ukraine war and the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Both sides emphasized the need to support a moderate government in Lebanon and expressed concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

The strategic dialogue between India and France underscores the growing defense and security ties between the two nations. With Safran’s decision to establish a defense electronics unit and ongoing cooperation in advanced military technologies, the partnership is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of bilateral relations.

READ: SpacePixxel bags MoD order for miniaturized satellites

Like this: Like Loading...