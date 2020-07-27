Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi takes charge as commandant of Indian Naval Academy

Kerala Air Crash: At least 17 dead, 100 others injured as Air India flight overshoots runway

Indian Navy: Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi on Monday took charge as Commandant, Indian Naval Academy, (INA) at Ezhimala in southern state of Kerala. He succeeds Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who was accorded a warm send-off in a traditional manner.

Flag Officer Hampiholi is a specialist in anti-submarine warfare, and has commanded missile boat INS Nashak, and landing ship INS Magar.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasala, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the erstwhile College of Naval Warfare, Karanja and the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi.

He was appointed as the Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resources Development), in February 2015 when he was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

In October 2016, he was appointed as the Flag Officer Sea Training.

He subsequently commanded the Western Fleet as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet from January 2018 to March 2019.

On promotion to the rank of Vice-Admiral on 27 March 19, the Flag officer assumed charge as the Director-General Naval Operations, prior being appointed as the eighth Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

He is a recipient of the Nao Sena Medal (Navy Medal) and the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) for his outstanding services to the Indian Navy.

