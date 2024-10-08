GRSE delivers INS Nirdeshak Survey Vessel to Indian Navy

INS Nirdeshak Yard 3026 Survey Vessel: Kolkata, India – The Indian Navy has further bolstered its maritime capabilities with the delivery of the second Survey Vessel (Large), INS Nirdeshak, on October 8, 2024. The ship, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, is the second of four such vessels being constructed for the Navy.

The contract for the four Survey Vessels (SVL) was signed in October 2018, with the first ship, INS Sandhayak, commissioned in February 2024. The SVL ships are designed and built to meet the highest standards of classification rules set by the Indian Register of Shipping.

India’s INS Nirdeshak Yard 3026 Survey Vessel

Equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic equipment, including data acquisition and processing systems, autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, DGPS long-range positioning systems, and digital side-scan sonar, Nirdeshak is capable of conducting full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of port and harbor approaches. The Indian Navy will also be collect valuable oceanographic and geophysical data for both defense and civil applications.

With a displacement of approximately 3400 tons and an overall length of 110 meters, Nirdeshak is powered by two diesel engines that can achieve speeds in excess of 18 knots. The ship’s keel was laid in December 2020, and it was launched in May 2022. Prior to its delivery, Nirdeshak underwent a comprehensive schedule of trials in both harbor and at sea.

GRSE’s INS Nirdeshak Survey Vessel

The delivery of Nirdeshak is a significant milestone in India’s efforts to achieve self-reliance in the defense sector. With an indigenous content of over 80% by cost, the ship showcases the collaborative efforts of a large number of stakeholders, including MSMEs and Indian Defence Industry, in enhancing the nation’s maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy’s acquisition of these Survey Vessels (Large) will play a vital role in supporting its maritime operations and ensuring the safety of navigation in Indian waters. The ships will provide essential data for charting new routes, improving port infrastructure, and conducting scientific research.

