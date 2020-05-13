Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane visits forward areas along Pakistan border

Indian Army: In order to conduct the first hand assessment of Indian Army’s preparedness along Pakistan border, India’s Army Chief General M M Naravane visited forward areas of the Sapta Shakti Command in the states of Rajasthan and Punjab for two days.

The Army Chief. who was accompanied by Sapth Shakti Army Commander Lt Gen Alok Kler, visited formations in the field on Tuesday and Wednesday and reviewed their operational preparedness, including logistic aspects.

The Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane interacted with troops, and lauded them for their high morale and motivation.

He appreciated, the high state of operational preparedness of the Sapta Shakti Command to thwart any threat that inimical forces may pose across the Western Front.

He commended efforts of the formations in the ongoing fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The Army Chief declared that IBGs (Integrated Battle Groups) of Indian Army will be operationalised soon.

The top army officer also advised optimisation of funds allotted under defence budget in view of the economic constraints caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 global pandemic, and said that the funds should be utilised judiciously giving highest priority to operational needs.

During the visit, he exhorted all ranks to continue the excellent work and to maintain highest standards of battle readiness while ensuring force preservation to meet the emerging challenges efficiently and effectively.

