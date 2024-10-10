Govt Approves Nuclear Submarines, MQ-9B Drones for Military

Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) clears Nuclear Submarines, MQ-9B drones: New Delhi, India – The Indian government has given the green light for two major defense procurements: the indigenous construction of two nuclear-powered attack submarines and the purchase of 31 MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft from the US defence and aerospace giant General Atomics. These acquisitions will significantly bolster the capabilities of the Indian Navy and Armed Forces.

India’s Nuclear Submarine Programme

The decision to build nuclear submarines was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). The Navy has been seeking six such vessels for some time but the CCS has cleared construction of two nuclear submarines at this stage. These submarines will be built at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam with significant involvement from the private sector.

Nuclear submarines are considered a strategic asset for any navy, providing stealth, endurance, and the ability to launch nuclear missiles. India’s acquisition of nuclear submarines will enhance its deterrence capabilities and strengthen its position as a regional naval power.

India to procure General Atomics’ MQ-9B Drones from US

The MQ-9B purchase, approved by the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) in June, involves 16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS). These drones will be assembled in India and will enhance the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of India’s armed forces.

The MQ-9B drones manufactured by General Atomics will be capable of carrying out precision strikes on strategic targets in mountainous and maritime regions, offering India a significant advantage in ISR and strike operations. These drones will also provide persistent surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, enabling India to monitor vast areas of territory and maritime domains.

The acquisition of nuclear submarines and MQ-9B drones marks a significant step forward for India’s defense modernization efforts. These capabilities will enhance India’s strategic deterrence and projection capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.

