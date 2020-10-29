HAL awards Rs 400 crore Project Parivartan ERP contract to Tech Mahindra

S Anbuvelan Takes Over as CEO of HAL’s Helicopter Complex

HAL’ Project Parivartan: India’s state owned aviation giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has singed a Rs 400 crore contract with information technology company Tech Mahindra for implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System to support the aviation major’s transformational programme Project Parivartan.

“The ‘Project Parivartan’ is a comprehensive business transformation exercise initiated by HAL through technology enhancement and centralized ERP, said R Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL.

“The exercise will enable HAL to adopt some of the best practices followed in some of the similar industries globally,” Madhavan said in a statement.

“Tech Mahindra’s selection by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd extends our vision of supporting government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative to enhance our indigenous capabilities,” said Sujit Baksi, President Corporate Affairs and Business Head Emerging Markets, Tech Mahindra.

Baksi said this project will transform HAL’s ERP system, serving the Armed Forces in an efficient and effective manner.

“This is in line with our TechMNxt charter that focuses on leveraging new generation technologies with original equipment manufacturers and aims to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers,” Baksi added.

The contract was signed by Dibyendu Maiti, Executive Director (Corporate Planning), HAL and Prashanth S, Group Competency Head, Tech Mahindra in the presence of top executives of both the companies.

Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the transformation and modernisation of the ERP System as an implementation and support partner enabling HAL to streamline and standardize its business processes across the organization.

As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement ‘Project Parivartan’ over a period of nine years at a cost of Rs 400 crores. Tech Mahindra will transform the distributed application to a centralized application, for all the 20 divisions and R&D Centers of HAL based on a business transformation engineering process.

This includes centralized ERP Turnkey Solution to meet HAL’s business requirements with implementation of SRM, CRM along with select non-ERP applications.

