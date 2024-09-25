DRDO-IITD develop Abhed Bulletproof Jacket

ABHED Bulletproof Jacket: New Delhi, India – A breakthrough in ballistic protection has been achieved by India’s apex defence research body – the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, a premier engineering institute in New Delhi. The joint effort has resulted in the creation of the ABHED (Advanced Ballistics for High Energy Defeat) lightweight bulletproof jackets.

These innovative jackets, developed at the DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT Delhi, are made from a combination of polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material. The design incorporates advanced modeling and simulation techniques, ensuring optimal protection against high-level threats.

DRDO Abhed Bulletproof Jacket

The ABHED jackets have successfully passed rigorous R&D trials and meet the stringent requirements of the Indian Army. Weighing between 8.2 and 9.5 kilograms, they are significantly lighter than the maximum weight limits specified for such protective gear. The modular design provides 360-degree protection, including front and rear armor.

Recognizing the potential for commercialization, DRDO has selected three Indian industries to transfer technology and provide support for the production of the ABHED jackets. This strategic move aims to bolster domestic capabilities and meet the growing demand for advanced ballistic protection solutions.

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, praised the DIA-CoE for this significant achievement. He emphasized the collaborative effort between DRDO, academia, and industry as a key factor in driving innovation and meeting the nation’s defense needs.

The DIA-CoE, established in 2022, has been instrumental in fostering research and development in advanced technologies. By bringing together scientists, researchers, and industry partners, the center has been able to accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions for the defense sector.

