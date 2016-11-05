Difficult to form government in UP without allies: Mulayam

Samajwadi Party Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav Saturday said that it would be difficult for the party to form a government in UP in 2017 without having partners.

Mulayam also praised Akhilesh Yadav’s work as Chief Minister on the occassion of celebrations of 25th year of the party’s foundation.

The SP is projecting the event as a platform for a grand alliance for the UP polls with Mulayam as the leader. “The message will be to ensure a clear majority government for SP again and then to get Netaji elected Prime Minister in 2019,” said Prajapati.

Deve Gowda will be chief guest. Special guests will include Lalu, Ajit Singh of RLD, Abhay Singh Chautala of INLD and Rajya Sabha member Ram Jethmalani.

The JD(U) will be represented by Sharad Yadav but Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose presence Shivpal’s office had expected, will not attend because of Chhat Puja, said JD(U) leader K C Tyagi, who added he would not attend the event either.

