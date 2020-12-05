PM Modi will lay the foundation of new Parliament building next week

New Parliament Building-Central Vista: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country’s new Parliament building on Thursday, said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, adding that in the new building each member will have at least 40 square meter of working space.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also unveiled a model of the new building which will conform to environmental and earthquake related parameters as the national capital fall in the earthquake prone zone.

“The proposal for the New Parliament Building has been long felt and a number of Members expressed the need for modern and well-equipped facilities,” Birla told reporters.

Underscoring the problems faced by the members in the British era building, Birla said the existing building has many limitations with regard to modern communication, security and earthquake safety requirements.

The proposed building will have a seating capacity for 888 Members in the Lok Sabha Chamber with an option to increase to 1224 Members during joint sessions, he said. “The Rajya Sabha Chamber would have a seating capacity for 384 Members.”

Talking about the proposal, Birla said that following a request by the two Houses last year, Prime Minister Modi agreed to the proposal for construction of a new Parliament building.

“It is a matter of immense pride for 130 crore Indians that for the first time after independence, Indian artisans and sculptors from all over the country, would contribute and showcase India’s cultural diversity in the New Parliament Building, making it a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said the Lok Sabha speaker.

He said that the New Parliament Building would stand as a monument to Indian democracy and its people, showcasing not only our glorious history but also the strength, diversity and industriousness of our people.

New Sansad Bhawan to cost Rs 971 crore

Sharing details of the project, the Lok Sabha speaker Birla informed that the four-storied New Parliament Building would be built in an area of 64,500 square meters at an estimated cost of 971 Crore.

He also said that it is proposed to hold the Winter Session of Parliament in the New Parliament Building when the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence.

Each MP to get dedicated office space

Unlike the British era Parliament House Complex where only senior party leaders and ministers have dedicated office space, Birla said, in the new building each Member of Parliament would be provided with a dedicated office space of 40 square meter, construction for which is slated to be completed by 2024.

Ahmedabad based firm designs new Parliament building

Talking about the designing of the new building, Birla informed that the New Parliament Building has been designed by Ahmadabad based HCP Design and Management Private Limited by keeping the needs and requirements for the next 100 years in mind.

He added that adequate safeguards for earthquake safety is being followed keeping in mind zone V regulations, specific to New Delhi and surrounding areas.

The New Building is to be equipped with all modern Audio Visual communication facilities and Data network systems. Special care is being taken to ensure all environmental safeguards are followed, including minimal disturbance to Parliament sessions during construction work.

