Delhi Court Rejects Case Against Sonia Gandhi Over Voter List Controversy

Sonia Gandhi Voter ID Card Case in Delhi Court: New Delhi, September 11, 2025 – A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was accused of having her name included in the electoral roll in 1980, three years before she became an Indian citizen.

The plea was rejected by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Chaurasiya, who said, “We have dismissed it,” as the court considered the allegations against Gandhi.

The petitioner, Vikas Tripathi, alleged that Sonia Gandhi‘s name had appeared on the voter list of the New Delhi constituency in 1980, despite her official Indian citizenship not being granted until April 1983. According to the petition, Gandhi’s name was initially listed in 1980, removed from the electoral roll in 1982, and then reinstated in 1983 after she obtained Indian citizenship.

Tripathi’s lawyer argued that the inclusion of her name in the 1980 voter list, despite her citizenship status at the time, suggested that forged documents may have been used. The petition contended that the act of registering a non-citizen in the electoral roll could be classified as a cognizable offense, warranting police investigation.

However, the court did not find sufficient grounds to pursue the matter, rejecting the claim that any criminal activity had occurred.

This decision marks the latest development in a long-standing debate surrounding the political career of Sonia Gandhi, whose citizenship and political eligibility have occasionally been called into question by critics.

In response to the ruling, legal experts noted that while the case raised concerns about electoral integrity, it ultimately did not meet the criteria for criminal action as defined by law.

