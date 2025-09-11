Punjab and Haryana High Court Orders CBI Probe into Bribery Involving Judges and Advocates

Punjab and Haryana High Court – CBI Probe into Allegations of Bribery Involving Lawyer and Judicial Officers: Chandigarh: September 11, 2025 — In a significant development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe serious allegations against an advocate, Ankush Dhanerwal, who is accused of taking over ₹5 lakh from a litigant under the pretext of bribing a judge and a government pleader. The Court’s order came after a statement recorded by Chandigarh Police raised suspicions of corrupt dealings involving the lawyer and a judicial officer.

The allegations surfaced during a case filed by Dhanerwal himself, seeking protection from an ex-sarpanch he had previously represented. The ex-sarpanch, dissatisfied with the outcome of the case, had reportedly threatened Dhanerwal, demanding a refund of professional fees. However, during the proceedings, the ex-sarpanch made startling claims, accusing Dhanerwal of receiving money for the purpose of bribing both a government pleader and a judicial officer.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil, presiding over the case, described the allegations as “serious” and noted the potential impact on the integrity of the judicial system. In his ruling dated August 22, Justice Moudgil emphasized the gravity of the claims, particularly the suggestion that Dhanerwal demanded a bribe for both a judicial officer and a government pleader. However, the names of the individuals involved were not disclosed in the statement.

The High Court also noted that the money allegedly passed through Google Pay, with installments being transferred to Dhanerwal’s account. The seriousness of the allegations, combined with the potential implications for the judicial system’s credibility, led Justice Moudgil to refer the matter to the CBI for a thorough investigation.

Court Stresses Need for Independent Inquiry

The High Court underscored the necessity of an independent agency, like the CBI, to ensure an impartial and transparent investigation. The ruling highlighted the broader consequences of such allegations, stating that they raised fundamental questions regarding the integrity of the judiciary—a pillar of democracy.

“The involvement of an independent agency is necessary to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry,” the Court observed, acknowledging the complexity of the case, which involved not only threats to Dhanerwal’s life but also serious charges of professional misconduct. “This case raises questions of integrity for the judicial institution, where both the Bench and Bar are indispensable companions in the administration of justice,” Justice Moudgil noted.

The decision comes in the wake of another high-profile case in which the CBI had registered charges against a different lawyer for accepting a bribe in the name of a judicial officer, adding to the urgency and importance of addressing the allegations swiftly.

Legal Representation

Advocate Jatinder Pal Singh represented Dhanerwal in the case, while Deputy Advocate General JS Rattu appeared for the State of Punjab. Additional Public Prosecutor Ankur Bali represented UT Chandigarh.

The CBI has been directed to investigate all aspects of the case, including the involvement of the alleged government pleader and judicial officer. The court has called for a detailed report on the findings once the investigation is completed.

This development casts a shadow over the legal community, raising concerns about corruption within the profession and the judiciary. As the investigation unfolds, all eyes will be on the CBI to determine the extent of the allegations and whether any action will be taken against the individuals involved.

The case also serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in the legal and judicial systems, where integrity is paramount to public trust.

