SpacePixxel bags MoD order for miniaturized satellites

SpacePixxel gets contract for IAF’s miniaturized satellites: India’s ministry of defence Tuesday signed a contract with SpacePixxel Technologies Pvt Ltd. for the design and development of a miniaturized satellite capable of carrying multiple advanced payloads weighing up to 150 kilograms. This project is specifically led by the Indian Air Force, highlighting the importance of this technology for national defence.

“SpacePixxel Technologies brings valuable experience to the project, having actively worked on building and launching high-resolution hyperspectral imaging satellites for detailed earth observation,” the MoD said in a statement.

The defence ministry officials said the new miniaturized satellite project will leverage advancements in space electronics to integrate multiple payloads into a smaller, more modular platform.

READ: Zen Technologies delivers Zen ADS HK anti-drone system to army

These payloads can include electro-optical, infrared, synthetic aperture radar, and hyperspectral imaging technologies, providing the Indian Air Force with a versatile and powerful tool for various applications.

“The miniaturized satellite technology offers several advantages over traditional larger satellites. The smaller size allows for faster and more economical deployment, easier manufacturing, and greater scalability and adaptability. Additionally, miniaturized satellites have a lower environmental impact,” said the MoD.

This contract, signed on Tuesday (June 25, 2024), marks a major step forward in India’s development of miniaturized satellite technology.

READ: DRDO testfires Nirbhay Cruise Missile with Manik engine

The contract was signed by Anurag Bajpai, Additional Secretary (Defence Production) & CEO of Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), and Awais Ahmed Nadeem Alduri, Founder and CEO of SpacePixxel Technologies Pvt Ltd in New Delhi. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior officials from the MoD were also present.

Speaking at the ceremony, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said the unwavering commitment of India’s new defense innovators is pushing the boundaries of technology to safeguard the nation. He emphasized the crucial role of combining indigenization with innovation.

Aramane highlighted that domestic capabilities provide a strong foundation for fostering innovation by offering a platform for experimentation and development.

He further stated that innovation fuels indigenization by driving the creation of new, domestically produced technologies and solutions. The Defence Secretary assured the innovators of all possible support throughout the development process.

READ: Steelmaker JSW Group forays into Defence Sector

iDEX

Established by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) under the Department of Defence Production, iDEX has emerged as a game-changer in India’s defense ecosystem.

Recognized for its excellence, iDEX received the esteemed Prime Minister Award for Public Policy in the Innovation Category in 2021.

The initiative has spearheaded various programs to promote innovation, including launching 11 editions of the Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC) and recently unveiling the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme, which focuses on critical and strategic defense technologies.

“In a short span of time, iDEX has successfully fostered a thriving community of start-ups and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) within the defense sector,” said the MoD.

READ: MoD approves purchase of 97 LCA Tejas, over 150 LCH Prachand helicopters

Currently, iDEX is actively engaged with over 400 such entities. The initiative has played a pivotal role in facilitating the creation of job opportunities and the development of a robust defense ecosystem in India.

The government said that with the signing of the 350th contract, iDEX continues to demonstrate its commitment to propelling India’s defense sector towards self-reliance and technological leadership.

READ: DRDO’s Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator soars high

Like this: Like Loading...