Modi Govt names 18 Pakistan based individuals as designated terrorists

India’s most wanted: India’s ministry of home affairs, Tuesday designated 12 Pakistan based individuals as designated terrorists under the country’s anti-terror law amended last year. They include Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudeen, Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal , the founders of homegrown terror outfit Indian Mujahideen and Chota Shakeel, an aide of India’s absconding gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, as amended in August last year empowered the ministry of home affairs to designate individuals as terrorists. Indian authorities have earlier designated 13 individuals were terrorists.

The designation is in alignment with laws in the European Union (EU) countries, the USA, China and Israel among others.

India’s most wanted

Ibrahim Memon, who is accused of hatching the criminal conspiracy of the 1993 Bombay blasts and Javed Chikna alias Javed Dawood Tailor, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, who were involved in the 1993 Bombay blasts.

Sajid Mir, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander based in Pakistan who was one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Yusuf Muzammil, LeT’s in charge of operations in Jammu and Kashmir and also an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Abdur Rehman Makki, who is a relative Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed and LeT’s head of political affairs and foreign relations.

Farhatullah Ghori alias Abu Sufiyan involved in attack on Akshardham Temple (2002) and suicide attack on Task Force office in Hyderabad (2005).

Shahid Mehmood alias Shahid Mehmood Rehmatullah, the deputy chief of Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation (FIF), believed to a front for Lashkar (LeT).

Abdul Rauf Asghar, a key person involved in setting up militant training camps in Pakistan and main conspirator in the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament;

Ibrahim Athar involved in the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight lC-814 and a conspirator in Parliament attack case;

Yusuf Azhar involved in IC-814 hijacking, Shahid Latif, Jaish-e-Mohamamd’s (JeM) commander in Sialkot sector who is actively involved in launching JeM terrorists in India and played a key role involved in planning, facilitation and execution of terror attacks in India.

Ghulam Nabi Khan, deputy supreme of the Hizb. Zaffar Hussain Bha, deputy chief of the Hizb who also handles the finances of the terror group and sends money to the outfit’s operatives in the Kashmir Valley.

Mohammad Anis Shaikh accused in the 1993 Bombay bomb blast case where he supplied arms, ammunition and hand grenades;

In September 2019, Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, his deputy Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, and Dawood Ibrahim were the first four individuals to be designated as terrorists by India under the law amended by Parliament last year.

