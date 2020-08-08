Kerala Air Crash: At least 17 dead, 100 others injured as Air India flight overshoots runway

Manoj Sinha appointed new Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Kozhikode Air India Crash: At least 17 people were killed and over 100 others injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway and fell into a valley on Friday evening, according to officials.

According to the visuals shown on Indian news channels, the aircraft broke into two portions and rescue workers were seen trying to save the people.

Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan confirmed that at least 110 people were admitted to hospitals in Kozhikode and 80 to hospitals in Malappuram.

“The plane went into the valley and broke in two portions. There were a total of 190 passengers including the crew. It comprises 174 adults, 10 infants and six crew members,” said K Gopalakrishnan.

“Remaining are under treatment and their condition are at different stages. Among the 80 people admitted in Malappuram hospitals we have received information of six deaths there. Some of the patients are critical,” added the collector.

He said the rescue operations were over within one-and-a-half hours and all the valuables and packages were taken into the custody of authorities.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said the flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai overshot runway at Kozhikode at 7.41 PM on Friday.

“No fire reported at the time of landing,” said the ministry.

“As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care. We will soon share the update in this regard,” it said.

Authorities have set up help centres at Sharjah and Dubai.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other political leaders expressed condolences for the bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the latter assured him all help and assistance from the Centre.

Vijayan informed Prime Minister Modi that rescue operations were in full swing.

Vijayan has also asked all government agencies to engage in rescue operations using all government facilities.

According to information from Kozhikode medical college, seriously injured people have been admitted there and conditions of some of them was stated to be critical.

