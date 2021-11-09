Indian Navy gets fourth Scorpene class submarine INS Vela

Indian Navy gets first ship of Visakhapatnam Class Destroyers

INS Vela: The Indian Navy got its fourth Scorpene class submarine INS Vela, which will be commissioned this month. Scorpene class submarine Vela, which was launched on May 6, 2019, completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions, said the Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

Project – 75 includes the construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. Three of these submarines- Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj- are already in commission with the Indian Navy. All these submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai.

The MoD said construction of these submarines in an Indian yard was yet another step towards ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ (a self-reliant India in defence). The submarine would soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy and enhance the Indian Navy’s capability.

The acceptance document was signed by Vice Admiral (Retd) Narayan Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, and Rear Admiral KP Arvindan, Chief Staff Officer (Tech) of Western Naval Command.

The fifth submarine, Vagir, launched in November last year, has commenced her harbour trials and is expected to go for maiden surface sortie on Dec 21. The sixth submarine is presently in the advanced stage of outfitting.

