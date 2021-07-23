DRDO testfires Akash-NG missile twice in 3 days

Akash-NG Missile: India’s apex defence research and development organisation DRDO Friday tested new generation surface to air missile Akash-NG from from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, the MoD said. The test, which is the second test of the missile in a span of three days, was carried out against a high-speed unmanned aerial target, which was successfully intercepted by the missile.

The said Friday’s test has validated the functioning of complete weapon system consisting of the missile with indigenously developed RF Seeker, launcher, multi-function radar and command, control and communication system.

The test was carried out amidst inclement weather conditions proving the all-weather capability of the weapon system.

“The system performance was validated through the data captured by a number of Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur. A team of Indian Air Force Officers witnessed the test,” said the MoD.

This is the second test of a new version of India’s indigenously developed surface-to-air Akash missile.

On Wednesday (July 21), the missile was successfully flight-tested without seeker meeting all the mission requirements.

India’s Akash-NG Missile

The missile system has been developed by Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories.

The Akash-NG missile system is capable of intercepting high speed and agile aerial threats and expected to prove a force multiplier to defence capabilities of Indian Air Force.

Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the air defence capability of the Indian Air Force. Production agencies Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) also participated in the trials.

The launch was conducted in the presence of officials from the Indian Air Force, the primary user of the missile.

In order to capture flight data, ITR deployed a number of Range stations like, Electro Optical Tracking System, Radar and Telemetry.

The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by complete flight data captured by these systems.

During the test, the missile demonstrated high manoeuvrability required for neutralising fast and agile aerial threats.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Air Force and the Industry on the second successful flight test of Akash-NG in a span of three days.

Singh said the development of this state-of-the-art missile system will prove to be a force multiplier for air defence capabilities of Indian Air Force.

