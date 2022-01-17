15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
A Sukhoi-30 jet produced by HAL
January 17, 2022

Indian Air Force to hold biggest Republic Day flypast this year

by News Team
Indian Air Force PRO Indranil Nandi said 75 aircraft and helicopters of Indian military will participate in the flypast to mark the 75th year of India's independence.
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.
Indian Army will deal with PLA in a firm manner: General Naravane
HAL IAF Intermediate Jet Trainer
HAL built Intermediate Jet Trainer completes six-turn spin

Indian Air Force Republic Day Flypast: The Republic Day parade on the Rajpath this year will see the grandest and largest flypast ever with a total of 75 aircraft to mark the 75th year of India’s independence celebrations, an IAF official said on Monday.

The flypast will conclude with seven jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the Amrit (Elixir) formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsvav).

“The flypast this year will be the grandest and largest with 75 aircraft from IAF, Army and Navy flying during the Republic Day parade. This is in line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations,” IAF PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said at a press briefing held virtually.

READ: HAL built Intermediate Jet Trainer completes six-turn spin

“The flypast will include Tangail formation which will have one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This is tribute to the Tangail air drop operations of the 1971 War. There will also be Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s,” he said.

The flypast will begin with “Dhwaj” formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by “Rudra” and “Rahat” formations with 4 and 5 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively.

READ: DRDO testfires long range Pinaka rockets with new fuse, area denial munition

Among the other aircraft that will display their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy’s MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.

READ: DRDO testfires new vertical launch surface to air missile

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.
Indian Army will deal with PLA in a firm manner: General Naravane
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.
Indian Army will deal with PLA in a firm manner: General Naravane
HAL IAF Intermediate Jet Trainer
HAL built Intermediate Jet Trainer completes six-turn spin
Indian Air Force DRDO Sukhoi Brahmos Missile
Air version of Brahmos fired from Sukhoi combat jet
Brahos Missile
December 17, 2019
India tests land and air versions of Brahmos missiles

Govt. News

DRDO IAF Stand Off Anti Tank Missile
DRDO testfires new stand-off anti-tank m...
AK-203 Rifle
Modi Govt clears deal to manufacture AK-...
Isro's GSAT-7 satellite, India, Indian Air Force
Govt clears Rs 2,236 crore proposal for ...
Indian Navy Scorpene Class Vela Submarine.
Indian Navy gets fourth Scorpene class s...
Indian Navy Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer.
Indian Navy gets first ship of Visakhapa...
VIEW ALL
%d bloggers like this: