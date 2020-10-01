Indian Air Force: Air Marshal Amit Dev takes charge of Eastern Air Command

Indian Air Force: Air Marshal Amit Dev took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, of Indian Air Force on Thursday . The Air Marshal took over command from Air Marshal RD Mathur.

Air Marshal Dev was commissioned into Fighter Stream of the IAF in December 1982 as a Fighter Pilot.

“In a distinguished career spanning nearly 38 years, the Air Officer has flown wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft in the inventory of IAF. He has a flying experience of more than 2,500 hours, including operational flying on MiG 21 and MiG 27 fighter aircraft,” IAF said in a statement.

Indian Air Force said during his illustrious career, the officer has held numerous important appointments. He was Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron and has also commanded a frontline Fighter Base.

As an Air Vice Marshal, he held the coveted appointment of Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Inspection) at Air Headquarters at (RK Puram).

As an Air Marshal, he held the appointment of Director General Air Operations at Air HQ Vayu Bhawan.

Prior to his present appointment, he was Air Officer in charge Personnel at Air Headquarters at Vayu Bhawan. The Air Marshal is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, and National Defence College.

In recognition of his distinguished service, the Air Marshal Dev was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in 2010 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019.

