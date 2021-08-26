India, US, Japan, Australia Navies begin Malabar Exercise

Indian Navy gets first two MH-60R multi-role helicopters

Malabar Naval Exercise 2021: Indian Navy Thursday morning started the sea phase of Malabar Naval Exercise with the navies of three other Quad nations, the US Navy, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Royal Australian Navy in the Western Pacific. This is the 25th edition of Malabar naval exercise, which started in 1992 as two-nation naval exercise involving Indian Navy and US Navy.

“MALABAR-21 would witness complex exercises including anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drill, and other manoeuvres and tactical exercises,” Indian Navy said.

The Indian Navy’s participation includes INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt and P8I patrol aircraft led by Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, Flag Officer Commanding of Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).

Indian Navy ships sailed from Guam where they participated in Operational Turn Around from August 21 to August 24.

During this phase, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral AB Singh, exchanged views with counterparts in the US Navy.

The US Navy is represented by USS Barry, USNS Rappahannock, USNS Big Horn and P8A patrol aircraft.

The Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force is represented by JS Kaga, Murasame and Shiranui, in addition to a submarine and P1 patrol aircraft. The Royal Australian Navy will be represented by HMAS Warramunga.

This edition of Malabar Naval Exercise is being hosted by the US Navy and is conducted in Western-Pacific Ocean in a clear signal to China of the resolve of the Quad Nations to protect and defend the freedom of navigation across Asia-Pacific, including South China Sea.

India Navy said the conduct of the exercise while observing health protocols during the COVID-19 global pandemic is a testimony to the synergy between the participating navies and our shared vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Japan Navy joined the Malabar Exercise in 2015 as a permanent member and Australia Navy joined the exercise for the first time last year. This is the second edition of Malabar Naval Exercise when all four Quad Nations are participating in the military drill.

“The exercise will provide an opportunity for participating navies to derive benefit from each other’s expertise and experiences,” Indian Navy said.

