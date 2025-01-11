HAL’s CATS Warrior UCAV Successfully Completes Engine Ground Run

HAL CATS-Warrior Engine Ground Run: [Bengaluru] – [January 11, 2025] – Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Saturday announced a major milestone in its flagship Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) program with the successful ground run of the CATS-Warrior, a full-scale demonstrator for India’s next-generation unmanned aerial combat vehicle (UCAV).

This achievement marks a crucial step towards the development of India’s indigenously designed and developed loyal wingman drone capable of operating alongside manned fighter jets such as HAL’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, enhancing its capabilities and revolutionizing aerial warfare.

“This milestone is not just a testament to our technical prowess but also to our commitment to enhancing the strategic capabilities of our armed forces,” said Dr. D K Sunil, CMD of HAL. He emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum, urging the team to expedite the process so that the CATS-Warrior can take to the skies as soon as possible.

The CATS-Warrior prototype is slated to be unveiled at Aero India 2025, a major aerospace exhibition in India.

The CATS program aims to leverage manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) operations, enabling enhanced situational awareness, extended range, and increased firepower for Indian Air Force assets. The successful engine ground run signifies a significant step towards realizing this vision.

Why Successful Engine Ground Run of HAL’s CATS Warrior is important?

The successful engine ground run of the CATS-Warrior signifies a major breakthrough for India’s indigenous unmanned aerial combat vehicle (UCAV) program, marking a critical step towards operational readiness. This achievement underscores HAL’s commitment to developing cutting-edge defense technologies and bolstering India’s self-reliance in the aerospace sector.

HAL’s Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) program has been envisioned as a game-changer in modern warfare, fostering a paradigm shift towards manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) operations. The CATS program revolves around the development of the CATS-Warrior, a loyal wingman drone designed to seamlessly integrate with manned fighter jets, extending their range, firepower, and overall combat effectiveness.

A Testament to Collaborative Innovation

The recent successful engine ground run of the CATS-Warrior represents a culmination of dedicated efforts by various R&D centers under the HAL banner. This test signifies the aircraft’s powerplant’s functionality and paves the way for further flight testing and development.

HAL’s R&D Centers

The CATS-Warrior project exemplifies the remarkable synergy between HAL’s diverse R&D centers. The aircraft design and integration expertise of the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) has been instrumental in shaping the CATS-Warrior’s form and function. Equally significant has been the contribution of the Saraswathi Radar Development Centre (SLDRC), which has developed the indigenous mission computer, the brain of the CATS-Warrior, governing its flight control, navigation, and mission execution. Furthermore, the Advanced Engine Research and Design Centre (AERDC) has played a pivotal role in developing the indigenous powerplant that will propel the CATS-Warrior into action.

HAL’s CATS-Warrior: Big boost self-reliance in defence

The CATS-Warrior program stands as a testament to India’s growing prowess in indigenous defense development. By successfully developing critical components like the mission computer and powerplant within the country, HAL is not only reducing dependence on foreign technology but also fostering a robust domestic defense ecosystem.

HAL-CATS Warrior at Aero India 2025

With the successful engine ground run behind them, HAL is now gearing up to unveil the CATS-Warrior prototype at the upcoming Aero India 2025, a premier aerospace exhibition showcasing India’s indigenous defense technologies. This unveiling will likely generate significant interest from both domestic and international audiences, marking a crucial milestone in the CATS-Warrior program’s journey.

The successful engine ground run is a significant achievement for India’s defense sector. The CATS-Warrior program holds immense potential to revolutionize aerial warfare by ushering in a new era of MUM-T operations. As the project progresses through flight testing and development, it will be intriguing to witness how the CATS-Warrior evolves and shapes the future of Indian airpower.

