15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Indian Navy DRDO Vertical Launch SAM Missile
December 7, 2021

DRDO testfires new vertical launch surface to air missile

by News Team
The first trial of this new missile was conducted in February this year and the second test conducted on Tuesday was a confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation.
Indian Air Force DRDO Sukhoi Brahmos Missile
Air version of Brahmos fired from Sukhoi combat jet
CDS General Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash
General Bipin Rawat killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu

Indian Navy vertically launched short-range surface-to-air missile: Indian authorities Tuesday testfired a vertically launched short-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) located at Chandipur in eastern state of Odisha. India’s defence research and development body, the DRDO testfired the missile from a vertical launcher against an electronic target flying at a very low altitude.

The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

Officials said all the sub-systems of this new vertically launched surface-to-air missile performed as per the expectations.

“Today’s launch of the system was conducted to validate integrated operation of all weapon system components including the vertical launcher unit with controller, canisterised flight vehicle, weapon control system etc. required for future launches of the missile from Indian Naval Ships,” said the ministry of defence.

The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO and Indian Navy.

READ: Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as new Navy Chief

Indian Navy DRDO Vertical Launch SAM Missile

Indian Navy’s Vertical Launch SAM Missile

Indian Navy Vertical Launch Surface-to-Air Missile

The first trial of this new missile was conducted in February this year and the second test conducted on Tuesday was a confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new surface to air missile for Indian Navy’s warships would further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against aerial threats.

READ: Indian Navy gets fourth Scorpene class submarine INS Vela

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said the successful test of this missile paved the way for integration of weapon system onboard Indian Naval Ships.

Indian Navy uses Israeli Barak-8 missiles for protection of its warships.

READ: IAF will get S-400 missile system this year: Air Force Chief

AK-203 Rifle
Modi Govt clears deal to manufacture AK-203 rifles in India
Previous Post
General Bipin Rawat killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu
CDS General Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash
Next Post
You May Also Like
Indian Air Force DRDO Sukhoi Brahmos Missile
Air version of Brahmos fired from Sukhoi combat jet
CDS General Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash
General Bipin Rawat killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu
Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as new Navy Chief
Brahos Missile
December 17, 2019
India tests land and air versions of Brahmos missiles

Govt. News

DRDO IAF Stand Off Anti Tank Missile
DRDO testfires new stand-off anti-tank m...
AK-203 Rifle
Modi Govt clears deal to manufacture AK-...
Isro's GSAT-7 satellite, India, Indian Air Force
Govt clears Rs 2,236 crore proposal for ...
Indian Navy Scorpene Class Vela Submarine.
Indian Navy gets fourth Scorpene class s...
Indian Navy Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer.
Indian Navy gets first ship of Visakhapa...
VIEW ALL
%d bloggers like this: