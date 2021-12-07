DRDO testfires new vertical launch surface to air missile

Indian Navy vertically launched short-range surface-to-air missile: Indian authorities Tuesday testfired a vertically launched short-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) located at Chandipur in eastern state of Odisha. India’s defence research and development body, the DRDO testfired the missile from a vertical launcher against an electronic target flying at a very low altitude.

The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

Officials said all the sub-systems of this new vertically launched surface-to-air missile performed as per the expectations.

“Today’s launch of the system was conducted to validate integrated operation of all weapon system components including the vertical launcher unit with controller, canisterised flight vehicle, weapon control system etc. required for future launches of the missile from Indian Naval Ships,” said the ministry of defence.

The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO and Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Vertical Launch Surface-to-Air Missile

The first trial of this new missile was conducted in February this year and the second test conducted on Tuesday was a confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new surface to air missile for Indian Navy’s warships would further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against aerial threats.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said the successful test of this missile paved the way for integration of weapon system onboard Indian Naval Ships.

Indian Navy uses Israeli Barak-8 missiles for protection of its warships.

