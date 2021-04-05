15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
DRDO advanced technology chaff.
April 5, 2021

DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to protect navy ships

by News Team
The DRDO said the Indian Navy recently conducted trials of all three variants in the Arabian Sea on Indian Naval Ship and found the performance of the DRDO developed systems to be satisfactory.
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
General Rawat opens third Joint Logistics Node in Mumbai
HALs Advanced Light Helicopter.
HAL earns record Rs 22,7000 crore last year

DRDO Advanced Technology Chaff: India’s state owned defence laboratory Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard Indian navy ships against enemy missile attack, the government announced on Monday.

Defence Laboratory Jodhpur (DLJ), a DRDO laboratory, has indigenously developed three variants of this critical technology, Short Range Chaff Rocket (SRCR), Medium Range Chaff Rocket (MRCR) and Long Range Chaff Rocket (LRCR) meeting the Indian Navy’s qualitative requirements, the DRDO said in a statement.

The successful development of Advanced Chaff Technology by DLJ is another step towards a self-reliant India in defence (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

The DRDO said the Indian Navy recently conducted trials of all three variants in the Arabian Sea on Indian Naval Ship and found the performance of the DRDO developed systems to be satisfactory.

READ: Bharat Electronics Limited logs Rs 13,500 crore revenue

DRDO Advanced Chaff Technology

Chaff is a passive expendable electronic countermeasure technology used worldwide to protect naval ships from enemy’s radar and Radio Frequency (RF) missile seekers.

The importance of this development lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as decoy to deflect enemy’s incoming missiles for safety of the ships.

The DRDO has gained the expertise to meet the futuristic threats from adversaries. The technology is being given to the industry for production in large quantities.

DRDO advanced technology chaff.

DRDO advanced technology chaff.

READ: India-Israel joint venture KRAS delivers first kit of surface-to-air-missiles

India’s defence import-export matrix

The advanced chaff technology developed by the DRDO and transferred to private defence industry will save foreign currency outgo on the import of these items.

Prime Minister Modi’s government has laid emphasis on import substitution by developing the local defence industry under its flagship Make in India in Defence policy.

As a result, India’s defence imports have declined by one-third between 2011-15 and 2016-20, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). At the same time, the country’s defence export went up by 228%, making the country the world’s 24th largest arms exporter.

READ: Pakistan-China together form a potent threat to India: Army Chief

However, as a total percentage of global arms trade, India’s arms export was just 0.2% but it the substantial decline in arms export and encouraging sign in defence exports suggest reversal of the trend.

According to the SIPRI database, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Mauritius were the top recipients of Indian military hardware.

READ: S Anbuvelan Takes Over as CEO of HAL’s Helicopter Complex

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
General Rawat opens third Joint Logistics Node in Mumbai
Previous Post
You May Also Like
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
General Rawat opens third Joint Logistics Node in Mumbai
HALs Advanced Light Helicopter.
HAL earns record Rs 22,7000 crore last year
PM Modi Bangladesh visit
PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh to celebrate 50 years of independence
Brahos Missile
December 17, 2019
India tests land and air versions of Brahmos missiles

Govt. News

DRDO advanced technology chaff.
DRDO develops advanced chaff technology ...
HALs Advanced Light Helicopter.
HAL earns record Rs 22,7000 crore last y...
PM Modi Bangladesh visit
PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh to celebra...
Lloyd Austin with PM Modi
US seeks a comprehensive, forward lookin...
DRDO's SFDR Rocket
DRDO testfires Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet ...
VIEW ALL
%d bloggers like this: