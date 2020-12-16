15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Photo: Astra air to air missile
December 16, 2020

Astra Mk2 missile will destroy enemy aircrafts at a distance of 160 kilometers

by News Team
Astra will be the standard long-range air-to-air missile across India’s entire fighter fleet as it will be deployed on Sukhoi 30 MKI, Mig-29, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.
Indian Army DRDO ATAGS
Indian ATAGS gun best in the world, no need to import, says DRDO
DRDO Airbus Air India A320 Awacs
DRDO gets nod to convert 6 Air India Airbus A320s into Awacs

Advanced version of Astra air-to-air missile (Astra Mk 2):  India’s top defence research organisation DRDO is working on an extended range of the indigenous beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile Astra. The Astra Mk2 missile will enable Indian combat jets to strike enemy aircrafts at a range of 160 kilometers.

India is in the process of integrating the 110 kilometer range Astra Mk 1 missile on Indian Air Force’s MiG-29 and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and the Indian Navy’s MiG-29K aircraft.

The Astra Mark 1 missile has already been mated with the Russian origin Sukhoi MKI jets. The Astra missile is being produced by state-owned defence giant Bharat Dynamics Limited.

READ: DRDO gets nod to convert 6 Air India Airbus A320s into Awacs

Astra will be the standard long-range air-to-air missile across India’s entire fighter fleet as it will be deployed on Sukhoi 30 MKI, Mig-29, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

Only French fighters such as Rafale and Mirage will not use Astra missiles.

READ: IAF’s Sukhoi figther testfires Brahmos missile after a 4,000 kms flight

In July this year, the defence ministry formally sanctioned the purchase of 248 Astra missiles, including 48 for the Indian Navy, after a successful September 2019 trial in which it hit a target 90 km away.

Sources said Astra has export potential too, and will be considered for sale to friendly countries.

READ: Indian Air Force: Air Marshal Amit Dev takes charge of Eastern Air Command

Astra Mk 2 missile range

With a range of over 110 km and a maximum speed of Mach 4.5, the Astra Mk 1 is provides a definite advantage to Indian Air Force as it gears up to prepare a possible two front war scenario involving both China and Pakistan.

DRDO is planning to complete the development of the advanced version of Astra missile in the next 18 months.

READ: COVID-19: India’s Serum Institute to launch Corona vaccine for Rs 250

DRDO Airbus Air India A320 Awacs
DRDO gets nod to convert 6 Air India Airbus A320s into Awacs
Previous Post
Indian ATAGS gun best in the world, no need to import, says DRDO
Indian Army DRDO ATAGS
Next Post
You May Also Like
Indian Army DRDO ATAGS
Indian ATAGS gun best in the world, no need to import, says DRDO
DRDO Airbus Air India A320 Awacs
DRDO gets nod to convert 6 Air India Airbus A320s into Awacs
Indian Navy Pilot Nishant Singh Mig 29K
Indian Navy pilot Nishant Singh laid to rest
Brahos Missile
December 17, 2019
India tests land and air versions of Brahmos missiles

Govt. News

Nobuo Kishi, defence minister, Japan
India, Japan discuss security cooperatio...
Indian Army DRDO Pinaka Rocket
DRDO testfires long range Pinaka rocket ...
Malabar Naval Exercise 2020
Malabar 2020: India, US, Australia, Japa...
PM Modi, Mike Pompeo Mark T Esper
India-US BECA Agreement: US says will he...
Syed Salahuddin, Hizb chief.
Modi Govt names 18 Pakistan based indivi...
VIEW ALL
%d bloggers like this: