Zen Technologies Mortar Simulation System.
October 3, 2024

Zen Technologies Wins Major Defence Maintenance Contract

by News Team
The latest maintenance contract aligns with the Indian government's ongoing efforts to modernize and self-rely in the defense sector. By ensuring the continued operational readiness of critical training simulators, Zen Technologies is contributing to the overall preparedness and effectiveness of India's armed forces.
Zen Technologies bags major defence maintenance contract: New Delhi, India – Zen Technologies Limited, a leading Indian defense technology company, has secured a significant annual maintenance contract (AMC) valued at Rs 46 crore (approximately $5.5 million) with the India’s Ministry of Defence. The five-year contract will cover the upkeep and maintenance of various simulators designed and developed by Zen Technologies.

The award of this contract underscores the Ministry of Defence‘s confidence in Zen Technologies’ cutting-edge simulation technology and its ability to provide reliable and efficient maintenance services. It also marks a significant milestone in the company’s growing relationship with the Indian government.

A spokesperson from Zen Technologies expressed pride in the company’s role as a trusted partner to the Ministry of Defence. “This contract demonstrates the faith the government places in our capabilities and our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service,” the spokesperson said.

With over three decades of experience, Zen Technologies has established itself as a pioneer in the development of advanced military training simulators, anti-drone solutions, and other defense technologies. The company’s dedication to innovation is evident in its extensive R&D efforts, which have resulted in over 155 patents, with more than 75 already granted.

Zen Technologies has over 1,000 training systems deployed internationally.

The latest maintenance contract aligns with the Indian government’s ongoing efforts to modernize and self-rely in the defense sector. By ensuring the continued operational readiness of critical training simulators, Zen Technologies is contributing to the overall preparedness and effectiveness of India’s armed forces.

