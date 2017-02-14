SC convicts Sasikala, she names Palaniswami for CM post, expels Panneerselvam

After the apex court upheld the decision of the trial court to convict Sasikala in disproportionate assets case, there were celebrations at the residence of caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam.

In his first statement after the verdict, Panneerselvam thanked the people for their support and urged AIADMK MLAs to put aside differences and work together to keep the party united and continue with late CM J Jayalalitha’s rule.

In a related development, AIADMK announced that the party has elected Edapadi K.Palanisamy as the leader of the legislature party while O Panneerselvam has been removed from primary membership of the party.

Meanwhile, police forces have reached the resort where MLAs of AIADMK have allegedly been detained by Sasikala.

Supreme Court today set aside Karnataka High Court’s order acquitting Jayalaithaa, Sasikala and the other accused in the Disproportionate assets case.

Convicting Sasikala and her two relatives, the court announced a jail term of 4 years and directed them to surrender forthwith to the trial court in Bengaluru.

The apex court restored in entirety the judgement and the findings of the trial court in Bengaluru.

They were held guilty under Prevention of corruption Act & Criminal conspiracy.

After the conviction, Sasikala cannot contest elections for the next 6 years or hold any constitutional office.

Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict on Disproportionate Assets Case against AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala, senior BJP Leader Subramanian Swami has said that now Sasikala will have to serve the sentence.

With the Supreme Court convicting AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikal in a graft case, former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee said that Sasikala can file a review petition but the chances of the review petition giving any relief to the beseized leader are very slim.

