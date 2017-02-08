Fight against black money is not political: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday targeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh for describing demonetisation as “loot” and “plunder” even as he asserted in the Rajya Sabha that the fight against black money is not apolitical one or against any party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address rebutted each and every accusation levelled against his govt by the opposition. He centred his entire reply on demonetisation and his govt’s achievements.

Picking on former PM Manmohan Singh’s Rajya Sabha statement post Demonetisation, PM Modi began by praising him and then took a dig at him in his inimitable style.

On black money and fake currency he said that the notes that have reached banks are now accounted for while much is still out in the open.He said that incidents of bank looting in JK prove that demonetisation has adversely affected terrorists.

PM Modi said that the fight against corruption is not a political one.Attacking the Congress he said that in 1971 then PM Indira Gandhi had been advised by her FM to demonetise currency but he was ignored.

He also retorted sharply to opposition’s attempts to question the RBI’s autonomy.

On the Swachh Bharat mission he said that it is a people’s movement and not a political scheme and all parties should support it.

He also said that the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat provides an opportunity for different states to understand each other and build a solid foundation.

