India testfires Agni-5 long-range ballistic missile

India Agni-5 Missile: Indian authorities Wednesday successfully testified Agni-5 long range surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of over 5,000 kilometers, saying that the missile has high level of accuracy which is in line with the country’s stated policy of maintaining a credible minimum nuclear deterrence against its adversaries.

Agni series of missiles are mainstay of India’s nuclear capable ballistic missiles and form an integral component of the country’s nuclear triad.

India’s ministry of defence said Agni-5 missile uses a three-stage solid fuel engine and it can strike targets at a range of up to five thousand kilometers.

The missile was launched from APJ Abdul Kalam Island located in eastern state of Odisha at around 7:50 PM India time (IST).

“The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’,” the MoD said in a brief statement issued Wednesday evening.

India's Agni-5 missile

Agni-5 (fire in English) is India’s longest range inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) which is primarily aimed at China as most of the big cities, economic centres, including capital Beijing, are located in eastern part of China which was out of range for Agni-3 missile.

It led to the development of Agni-5 missile that brings entire China within its range.

Agni-5 missile is 17.5 meter tall with a diameter of 2 meter. The 50-ton missile can carry a 1.5-ton nuclear or conventional warhead.

In future, the missile can carry multiple-independent-reentry-vehicles (MIRVs) as a single missile will be able to target more than one enemy city even if they are located hundreds of kilometers apart.

