India, Saudi Arab Navies to conduct Al-Mohed Al-Hindi naval war games

India-Saudi Arabia Naval Exercise Al-Mohed Al-Hindi: Indian Navy has started the groundwork for first ever bilateral military exercise with Royal Saudi Navy as Chief of Indian Navy’s Western Fleet Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar called on Rear Admiral Majdi Al Qahtani, the Fleet Commander of Royal Saudi Navy’s Eastern Fleet on Tuesday.

Indian Naval officer visited King Abdul Aziz Naval Base, which is the Headquarters for Saudi Eastern Fleet.

In a statement, Indian Navy said it has been gearing up for the maiden bilateral exercise.

“On the operational front, gearing up for the maiden bilateral exercise ‘AL – Mohed AL – Hindi’, the team of Indian Navy met with counterparts of the Royal Saudi Navy for a co-ordinating conference at King Abdulaziz Naval base in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia,” the Indian Navy said.

The Navy said lectures by subject matter experts from both navies were also held for deeper understanding of each other’s operational practices.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Indian Navy officer also visited the King Fahd Naval Academy and met with the Commandant Rear Admiral Faisal Bin Fahd Al Ghufaily.

Indian Navy, Saudi Navy joint military exercise

Indian Navy extensively engages with friendly navies through bilateral and multi-lateral naval exercises, coordinated patrols (Corpats) and passage exercises when foreign naval ships pass from the vicinity of deployment areas of Indian naval ships.

Indian Navy is the only Navy in the Indian Ocean region which operates nuclear attack submarine, an indigenously designed and built strategic nuclear submarine Arihant (destroyer of enemies) and also operates an aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Indian Navy’s Malabar Exercises, which are conducted with the navies of Quad nations – India, USA, Japan and Australia – are aimed at increasing cooperation among friendly navies for ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Al-Mohed Al-Hindi Naval Exercise

This is for the first time, Indian Navy is going to conduct a joint bilateral military exercise with the Royal Saudi Navy. The exercise also has significance as India’s arch enemy Pakistan is considered close to Saudi Arabia’s rival Turkey, as both Saudi Arabia and Turkey compete for greater influence over the Muslim world.

Indian ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Ausaf Sayeed visited INS Kochi at Al Jubail where he held a press conference onboard along with the Rear Admiral Kochhar and the Commanding Officer of the ship.

On Wednesday, Rear Admiral Kochhar also called on the Governor of Eastern Province of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saud bin Nayef Al Saud at Dammam. He was accompanied by the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

