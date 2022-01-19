15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
ALH contract signing ceremony at Kanpur HAL.
January 19, 2022

HAL signs contract for supply of Advanced Light Helicopter to Mauritius

by Editor Meri Sarkar
HAL Mauritius Advanced Light Helicopter Contract: The ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in 5.5 tonne category. It has proven its mettle in various utility role including numerous lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad.
German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schonbach Resigns
German Navy Chief quits over comments on Ukraine during India visit
DRDO IAF Stand Off Anti Tank Missile
DRDO testfires new stand-off anti-tank missile from IAF helicopter

Mauritius Police HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopter: India’s state owned aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a contract with the Mauritius government for export of an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk III) for Mauritius Police Force.

Mauritius already operates HAL built ALH and Do-228 aircraft. With this contract, HAL and GoM have further strengthened the long standing business relations spanning over three decades.

HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)

The ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in 5.5 tonne category. It has proven its mettle in various utility role including numerous lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad.

More than 335 ALHs have been produced till date logging around 3,40,000 cumulative flying hours. HAL also ensures technical assistance and product support to the customer to ensure healthy serviceability of the helicopter.

READ: DRDO testfires new stand-off anti-tank missile from IAF helicopter

HAL Mauritius Police ALH Helicopter Contract

HAL Mauritius Police ALH Helicopter Contract

The contract was signed by BK Tripathy, General Manager, Helicopter Division-HAL and OK Dabidin, Secretary of Home Affairs, Prime Minister’s Office, Govt. of the Republic of Mauritius recently at HAL’s Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur in the presence of Apurba Roy, General Manager, TAD-Kanpur, K Jhugroo, Deputy Commissioner of Mauritius Police, P Sohun, Dy Permanent Secretary, Government of Mauritius, T Abdoolahkhan, Chief Inspector of Mauritius Police and Arup Kumar Mallick, Additional General Manager (Marketing) HAL.

READ: Indian Army will deal with PLA in a firm manner: General Naravane

A Sukhoi-30 jet produced by HAL
Indian Air Force to hold biggest Republic Day flypast this year
Previous Post
Saab will supply anti-armour weapon AT4 to Indian Army, IAF
Saab AT4 Anti-Armour Weapon System
Next Post
You May Also Like
German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schonbach Resigns
German Navy Chief quits over comments on Ukraine during India visit
DRDO IAF Stand Off Anti Tank Missile
DRDO testfires new stand-off anti-tank missile from IAF helicopter
AK-203 Rifle
Modi Govt clears deal to manufacture AK-203 rifles in India
Brahos Missile
December 17, 2019
India tests land and air versions of Brahmos missiles

Govt. News

German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schonbach Resigns
German Navy Chief quits over comments on...
ALH contract signing ceremony at Kanpur HAL.
HAL signs contract for supply of Advance...
DRDO IAF Stand Off Anti Tank Missile
DRDO testfires new stand-off anti-tank m...
AK-203 Rifle
Modi Govt clears deal to manufacture AK-...
Isro's GSAT-7 satellite, India, Indian Air Force
Govt clears Rs 2,236 crore proposal for ...
VIEW ALL
%d bloggers like this: