HAL signs contract for supply of Advanced Light Helicopter to Mauritius

Mauritius Police HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopter: India’s state owned aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a contract with the Mauritius government for export of an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk III) for Mauritius Police Force.

Mauritius already operates HAL built ALH and Do-228 aircraft. With this contract, HAL and GoM have further strengthened the long standing business relations spanning over three decades.

HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)

The ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in 5.5 tonne category. It has proven its mettle in various utility role including numerous lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad.

More than 335 ALHs have been produced till date logging around 3,40,000 cumulative flying hours. HAL also ensures technical assistance and product support to the customer to ensure healthy serviceability of the helicopter.

The contract was signed by BK Tripathy, General Manager, Helicopter Division-HAL and OK Dabidin, Secretary of Home Affairs, Prime Minister’s Office, Govt. of the Republic of Mauritius recently at HAL’s Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur in the presence of Apurba Roy, General Manager, TAD-Kanpur, K Jhugroo, Deputy Commissioner of Mauritius Police, P Sohun, Dy Permanent Secretary, Government of Mauritius, T Abdoolahkhan, Chief Inspector of Mauritius Police and Arup Kumar Mallick, Additional General Manager (Marketing) HAL.

