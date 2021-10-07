HAL delivers heaviest semi-cryogenic propellant tank to ISRO

HAL-ISRO semi-cryogenic propellant tank: India’s state owned aircraft manufacturer Thursday handed over the heaviest Semi-Cryogenic propellant tank (SC120- LOX) to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The semi cryo-liquid oxygen (LOX) tank – the first developmental welded hardware is a part of the SC120 stage intended for payload enhancement by replacing the L110 stage in existing Mk-III launch vehicle.

Last year, HAL had delivered the biggest ever cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen tank (C32-LH2) which is four meters in diameter and eight meters in length, much ahead of contractual schedule.

“HAL has mastered the skills and technologies required for fabricating welded propellant tanks,” the company said in a statement.

The Propellant Tank was handed over by MK Mishra, GM of Aerospace Division, HAL to TKB Kumaresh Babu, GM (LHWC), Head of the resident team of LPSC, ISRO. P Srinivasa Rao, GD(SR)-LPSC were also present at the handing over ceremony held in the HAL’s Bengaluru plant.

READ: Will defend nation at any cost: Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari

HAL-ISRO semi-cryogenic propellant tank

Bengaluru based aviation company said its aerospace division has delivered 244 propellant tanks and 95 water tanks to ISRO for the space programmes of PSLV, GSLV Mk-II and GSLV Mk-III of diameter 2.1, 2.8 and 4 meters where the length of the tank varies from 2.5 meters to 8.0 meters.

“As a strategic reliable partner HAL has been associating with ISRO for India’s prestigious space programs since last five decades. HAL has delivered critical structures, tankages, satellite structures for the PSLV, GSLV-Mk IIand GSLV-Mk III launch vehicles,” HAL said.

READ: Thirty-five problems to be solved under Defence India Startup Challenge

The aircraft manufacturer said various new projects like PS2 and GS2 integration, semi-cryo structure fabrication and manufacturing of cryo and semi-cryo engines are being taken up at HAL, for which installation and commissioning of unique infrastructures are nearing completion.

HAL said it had supported ISRO right from the developmental phase of Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment, PAD Abort test for Crew Escape for Human Space Mission and is currently supplying hardware for full-fledged launch vehicle GSLV Mk-III for prestigious Gaganyaan programme.

READ: DRDO develops high strength Titanium Alloy for industrial use

Like this: Like Loading...