Govt clears Rs 2,236 crore proposal for GSAT-7C satellite for Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force GSAT-7 Satellite: India’s apex defence procurement body, the defence acquisition council, Tuesday approved a Rs 2,236 crore ($300 million) proposal for procuring a dedicated made in India satellite and establishment of ground hubs for boosting the real-time connectivity of software defined radios used by Indian Air Force.

The defence acquisition council (DAC) chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to the capital acquisition proposal made by the Indian Air Force for modernization of its communication system under the Make in India category.

Under the proposal, Indian Air Force will procure a GSAT-7C satellite and establish ground hubs for ensuring real-time connectivity for software defined radios.

Defence Ministry said the complete design, development and launching of satellite will be done in India.

“It will enhance the ability of our Armed Forces to communicate beyond the line of sight,” said the MoD.

The ministry said induction of GSAT-7C satellite and ground hubs for software defined radios (SDRs) will enhance the ability of Indian armed forces to communicate beyond line of sight (LoS) among one another in all circumstances in a secure mode.

