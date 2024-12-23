Garuda Aerospace Crosses 20 Patents, Expands Beyond Agriculture

IAF Will Procure 12 More Sukhoi 30-MKI Jets from HAL

Garuda Aerospace Crosses 20 Patents, 6 International Patents: [Chennai, December 23, 2024] – Drone startup Garuda Aerospace announced today that it has been granted its 20th patent, a significant milestone for the company. This includes six international patents covering a wide range of agriculture drone solutions, encompassing mapping, surveying, spraying, inspections, crop health monitoring, field surveillance, yield monitoring, and seed dropping.

Beyond agriculture, Garuda Aerospace has also secured patents for innovative drone applications, including:

Underwater drones for inspection: Enabling underwater exploration and maintenance.

Health inspection drones: Facilitating remote medical assessments and diagnostics.

Miniature radar system drones: For surveillance and detection of other drones.

Surveillance drones: For identifying suspicious behavior and monitoring crowded events.

Medicare delivery drones: Enabling efficient and timely delivery of medical supplies.

“These advancements will not only solidify Garuda Aerospace’s position as a global leader in drone technology but also significantly strengthen our country’s position as a global hub,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, in a statement.

“We are committed to driving future innovation through our robust pipeline of patent applications. We are poised to capitalize on the burgeoning market and drive India’s emergence as the world’s drone hub, especially as we prepare for our IPO.”

This development also positions Garuda Aerospace for expansion into developed countries with stringent standards and regulatory requirements. The company secured its first patent in 2020 and has since consistently grown its intellectual property portfolio.

