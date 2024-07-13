Exercise Pitch Black: Indian Air Force jets arrive in Australia

Indian Air Force Exercise Pitch Black 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a contingent to Darwin, Australia, to participate in Exercise Pitch Black 2024, the largest iteration of the multinational drill in its 43-year history. The biennial exercise, hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), will be held from July 12 to August 2 and will see the participation of 20 countries, over 140 aircraft, and 4,400 military personnel.

The name “Pitch Black” reflects the exercise’s focus on nighttime flying operations conducted over vast, unpopulated areas.

Enhancing Cooperation and Interoperability

This year’s exercise presents a unique opportunity for the IAF to strengthen international cooperation and improve interoperability.

A contingent of over 150 IAF personnel, including pilots, engineers, technicians, and controllers, will be participating. They will operate the Su-30 MKI multirole fighter jets alongside other advanced aircraft like F-35s, F-22s, F-18s, F-15s, Gripens, and Typhoons from various air forces.

The IAF will has deployed C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft and IL-78 mid-air refueling tankers to provide logistical and combat support during the exercise.

Mutual Learning and Force Integration

Exercise Pitch Black 2024 is expected to provide valuable experience for the IAF in terms of long-range deployment, integrated operations, and best practice exchange with participating nations. This will be particularly relevant for operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

This is the third time the IAF is participating in Exercise Pitch Black, having previously taken part in the 2018 and 2022 editions.

“The exercise would provide IAF with an opportunity towards force integration with participating nations and mutual exchange of best practices,” the MoD said in a statement.

