DRDO IAF Stand Off Anti Tank Missile
December 11, 2021

DRDO testfires new stand-off anti-tank missile from IAF helicopter

by News Team
The missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art MMW seeker which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. The weapon has an effective range of up to 10 kilometers.
DRDO stand-off anti-tank missile (SANT): India’s apex defence research organization DRDO and Indian Air Force Saturday tested a locally designed and developed stand-off anti-tank missile (SANT missile) that was fired from an Indian Air Force helicopter. The missile was tested at Pokhran range located in western state of Rajasthan.

“The flight-test was successful in meeting all its mission objectives. The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily and tracking systems monitored all mission events,” said the ministry of defence.

The missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art MMW seeker which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. The weapon has an effective range of up to 10 kilometers.

The SANT missile has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO labs and participation from industries.

DRDO IAF Stand Off Anti Tank Missile

DRDO’s Stand-Off Anti-Tank Missile (SANT).

Officials said this was the third test in a series of tests involving indigenous stand-off weapons in recent times. It followed the test of a new long-range bomb and smart anti airfield weapon for the Indian Air Force.

“The indigenous development of various configurations for different applications with advanced technologies is a firm march towards ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence (self-reliance in defence).

