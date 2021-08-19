DRDO develops chaff technology to protect fighter jets

DRDO Advanced Chaff Technology: India’s apex defence research and development organisation, the DRDO Thursday announced that it has developed advanced chaff technology for Indian Air Force to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar and other threats.

Defence Laboratory Jodhpur, a DRDO laboratory developed the advanced Chaff material and chaff cartridge-118/I in collaboration with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), a Pune based laboratory of DRDO, meeting qualitative requirements of IAF.

“The Indian Air Force has started the process of induction of this technology after completion of successful user trials,” said the ministry of defence.

“In today’s electronic warfare, survivability of fighter aircraft is of prime concern because of advancement in modern radar threats,” it added.

The MoD said in order to ensure survivability of aircraft, Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) is used, which provides passive jamming against Infra-Red and radar threats.

DRDO advanced chaff technology

Chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats.

The importance of this technology lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as decoy to deflect enemy’s missiles for ensuring safety of the fighter aircraft.

The technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the Indian Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said development of indigenous technology was one more step in the direction of building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India in defence).

