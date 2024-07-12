DRDO awards 7 defence contracts to startups

DRDO awards 7 new projects to Indian startups: India’s Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has awarded seven new defence projects to private Indian companies, with a particular focus on nurturing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups. These projects have been awarded to Indian defence startups spread across the country, from Delhi-NCR to Maharashtra to southern state of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. These startups are active in defence engineering and innovation and the seven projects have been awarded by the DRDO under the Defence Ministry’s Technology Development Fund (TDF).

According to officials, the move is a testament to the DRDO’s ongoing commitment to fostering a vibrant domestic defense industrial ecosystem in the country. The successful development of these indigenous technologies will not only strengthen India’s military capabilities but also create new opportunities for private sector entities.

A Diverse Portfolio of Innovative Projects

The seven projects awarded by DRDO encompass a wide range of critical technologies required by the Indian Armed Forces. Here’s a closer look at each project:

Indigenous Scenario and Sensor Simulation Toolkit: This project, awarded to Noida-based startup Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd, involves developing a domestic toolkit for pilot simulator training. This toolkit will enable pilots to train in realistic combat scenarios, enhancing their skills in areas like mission planning and large-scale force engagement.

Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV): Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd, Pune, will be undertaking this project aimed at developing a versatile UAV specifically designed for underwater operations. This UAV will play a key role in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions as well as maritime domain awareness.

Long-Range Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for Detection and Neutralization: This project, awarded to IROV Technologies Pvt Limited, Kochi, focuses on the development of dual-use ROVs. These underwater vehicles will be capable of detecting, classifying, locating, and neutralizing objects of interest while ensuring the safety of manned assets by keeping them away from potentially dangerous areas.

Development of Ice Detection Sensor for Aircraft: This project, awarded to Craftlogic Labs Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, addresses a critical concern for aircraft safety. The sensor will be designed to detect icing conditions caused by supercooled water droplets that freeze upon impact with the aircraft’s exterior. Early detection of such conditions will allow for timely activation of the aircraft’s anti-icing mechanisms, preventing potential accidents.

Development of Radar Signal Processor with Active Antenna Array Simulator: This project, sanctioned to Data Pattern (India) Limited, Chennai, involves the creation of a system for testing and evaluating short-range aerial weapon systems. This technology serves as a fundamental building block for the development of more advanced radar systems.

Development of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)-based Timing Acquisition and Dissemination System: This project, awarded to Accord Software & Systems Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, focuses on indigenizing timing systems for the Indian military. The project aims to leverage India’s IRNSS constellation for time acquisition and develop a flexible timing system that can be customized to meet the specific needs of different operational ranges.

Development of Graphene-Based Smart and E-textiles for Multifunctional Wearable Applications: Coimbatore-based startup Alohatech Private Limited will be leading this project. It involves the development of conductive yarns and fabrics using graphene nanomaterials and conductive inks. The resulting advanced nanocomposite materials will be utilized to create smart e-textiles for various practical applications in wearable technology.

DRDO’s Commitment to Empowering Domestic Industry

DRDO’s decision to partner with private companies, especially MSMEs and startups, for these critical defense projects highlights the organization’s commitment to fostering innovation and technological self-sufficiency within India. This initiative is expected to not only strengthen India’s defense preparedness but also create new jobs and contribute to the overall growth of the domestic defense and aerospace industry.

