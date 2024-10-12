Rajnath opens 750 projects on India-China border

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opens 750 projects on China border: New Delhi, India – In a significant move to strengthen its border infrastructure and enhance national security, India has inaugurated 750 new projects undertaken by the Border Roads Organization (BRO). These projects, spread across 11 states and union territories, have been dedicated to the nation by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The projects, valued at a combined cost of approximately $270 million (Rs 2,236 crore), include 22 roads, 51 bridges, and two other infrastructure elements. Among the key projects is the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim, which serves as a crucial link between Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and the Zuluk axis.

Defense Minister Singh emphasized that these projects are a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to fortifying border infrastructure and ensuring the socio-economic progress of these regions. He added that these initiatives will significantly enhance the country’s defense preparedness and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “developed India by 2047.”

READ: India, Australia, Japan, US Navies kick off Malabar 2024 Naval Exercise

READ: GRSE delivers INS Nirdeshak Survey Vessel to Indian Navy

With the completion of these 750 projects, the BRO has now inaugurated a total of 1,111 infrastructure projects in 2024, at a total cost of approximately $450 million (Rs 3,751 crore). This includes the state-of-the-art Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi earlier this year.

Defense Minister Singh commended the BRO personnel for their dedication and perseverance in completing these projects in a timely manner, despite the challenging terrains and harsh weather conditions.

He also highlighted the government’s increased allocation of $78 million (Rs 6,500 crore) for the BRO in Union Budget 2024-25, which is expected to further accelerate border infrastructure development and contribute to the socio-economic progress of border areas, including the Northeast region.

READ: Indian Army inducts BEL’s Akashteer System

READ: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh takes charge as IAF Chief

“Prior to 2014, there was a perception that the development of border areas could have adverse consequences, as it might be exploited by India’s adversaries,” MoD said in a statement.

The ministry added: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has prioritized border infrastructure development since coming to power, recognizing the strategic and socio-economic importance of these regions, particularly the Northeast. In the last decade, the government has built a vast network of roads, connecting villages to cities and driving unprecedented progress across the country.”

Defense Minister Singh assured the people that the development of border areas will continue to be a priority, and India will emerge as one of the safest and strongest nations in the world.

READ: DRDO-IITD develop Abhed Bulletproof Jacket

The virtual inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi; Defence Secretary-designate Shri RK Singh; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari; DG Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan; General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla; and Sikkim Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang.

Governors of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram; Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh; Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences also participated in the event virtually.

READ: GRSE bags order for 4 more MPVs from German Company

Like this: Like Loading...