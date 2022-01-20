New version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile testfired

Indian Army will deal with PLA in a firm manner: General Naravane

Brahmos Missile Test: BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, with increased indigenous content and improved performance, was successfully test-fired from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Thursday, Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The launch was conducted by the state owned missile manufacturer Brahmos Aerospace in close coordination with the officials from India’s apex Defence Research and Development Organisation – DRDO. The missile followed the predicted trajectory meeting all mission objectives, in this text-book flight.

“The flight test was a major milestone in the way forward for BrahMos programme. The highly manouverable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met. The missile was equipped with the advanced indigenous technologies and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance,” the Defence Ministry said.

“The missile with the modified control system has been fine tuned to achieve an enhanced capability. This flight test was monitored by all the sensors of the range instrumentation including telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems deployed across the eastern coast and the down range ships,” officials said.

This new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with increased indigenous content and improved performance was test-fired from Chandipur integrated test range in Odisha. Officials from NPOM Russia, the Russian designer of the missile, also participated in the test.

BrahMos Aerospace, the joint venture between DRDO and NPOM, Russia, has been continuously upgrading the powerful, highly versatile BrahMos to increase its effectiveness and lethality against sea and land targets.

“BrahMos is the potent missile weapon system already inducted into the Armed Forces,” the MoD said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the Brahmos, DRDO teams and industry for the successful flight test.

