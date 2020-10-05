15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
Photo India DRDO Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo
October 5, 2020

India’s DRDO test-fires Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Torpedo SMART

by News Team
DRDO’s Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Torpedo: India successfully test fired a Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha on Monday, defence ministry said.

“All the mission objectives including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, release of Torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM) have been met perfectly,” defence ministry said in a statement.

According to officials in the ministry of defence, the tracking stations (Radars, Electro Optical Systems) along the coast and the telemetry stations including down range ships monitored all the events.

Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART)

SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) operations far beyond Torpedo range.

Defence ministry officials said the launch and demonstration is significant in establishing Anti-Submarine warfare capabilities.

A number of DRDO laboratories including DRDL, RCI Hyderabad, ADRDE Agra, NSTL Visakhapatnam have developed the technologies required for SMART.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO Scientists.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said that SMART is a game changer technology demonstration in the Anti-Submarine Warfare.

