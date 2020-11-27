Indian Navy’s Mig-29K trainer aircraft ditched in sea, one pilot safe, search on for 2nd pilot

Indian Navy Mig-29 K crash: In a tragic incident, Indian Navy lost one of its front-line air superiority Mig29K trainer aircraft in the Arabian Sea on Thursday. Indian Navy operates Russian origin Mig29-K aircraft on its lone aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, a refurbished aircraft carrying cruiser ship procured from the Russia.

“A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hours on 26 Nov 2020,” Indian Navy said in a statement.

Officials said that one pilot has been recovered while the search for the second pilot is on.

READ:Indian Navy leases predator drones from General Atomics

“One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot,” said the navy.

READ: RBI expert group suggests hiking promoters’ stake to 26%

Indian Navy’s Mig-29K Aircraft

Indian Navy’s Mig29-K air superiority fighters were extensively used in the second leg of the recently concluded Malabar 2020 naval exercise conducted by the navies of four Quad nations, Indian Navy, Royal Australian Navy, US Navy and Japan’s Maritime Self Defence Force.

READ: DRDO testfires long range Pinaka rocket system



Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry to investigate the incident.

READ: India’s DRDO test-fires Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Torpedo SMART



Like this: Like Loading...