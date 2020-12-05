Indian Navy, Russian Navy conduct Passex military exercise in Indian Ocean

Indian Navy: Indian and Russian Navies are taking part in two-day bilateral military exercise Passex in the Indian Ocean region on Friday and Saturday, navy said in a statement. The exercise involves participation of Russian Navy’s guided missile cruiser Varyag, anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev and medium ocean tanker Pechenga.

Indian Navy is being represented by indigenous guided missile frigate Shivalik and anti-submarine corvette Kadmatt.

The Passage Exercise between Indian Navy and Russian Navy is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices between both the friendly navies, and would involve advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, seamanship exercises and helicopter operations.

Indian Navy regularly conducts PASSEXs exercise with friendly navies as and when these ships pass from the major sea routes patrolled by the Indian Navy.

READ: Indian Air Force conducts combined guided weapon firing drill in Andhra Pradesh

This exercise, being conducted in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region, reflects the strong long-term strategic relationship between the two countries and particularly, defence cooperation in the maritime domain.

READ: INS Vikrant clears crucial basin trial

This exercise is being conducted on the occasion of ‘Navy Day’ of theon 4th December, which emphasizes the strong bonds of friendship shared between the two friendly militaries.

India celebrates December 4 as the Navy Day to commemorate the Indian Navy’s heroic attack on Karachi port in 1971 during the India-Pakistan war. The attack not only inflicted massive damage to the Pakistani port but it also sent shockwaves across the Pakistani military establishment, eventually paving the way for complete Indian victory over Pakistan.

The war resulted in the birth of a new nation Bangladesh.

READ: HAL delivers cryogenic rocket engine tank to ISRO

This PASSEX would be another step towards strengthening Indo-Russian defence relations. The two navies have built a robust relationship through regular exercises such as INDRA Navy conducted biennially, with the last edition held in the Northern Indian Ocean Region from 4 to 5 September 2020.

READ: RBI expert group suggests hiking promoters’ stake to 26%

Like this: Like Loading...